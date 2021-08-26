Boys Golf Naperville North vs Naperville Central 08.24.21

Naperville North Boys Golf faces Naperville Central in a cross town classic where the Redhawks take the win against the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a cross town classic on the links and the golfers showing some sportsmanship by carrying their opponents bags. Naperville Central comes into this matchup after 2 close wins against Waubonsie and Neuqua Valley. While their rival Huskies of Naperville North Boys Golf are in search for conference win number 1.

1st Hole

Let’s go to hole number 1 and Naperville Central’s Harvey Wang. On the fairway he launches the ball right on the spot. Great shot by Wang. Then he lines up for the Birdie and it is good. He’s happy with that putt as he points to the camera.

Here is teammate Cooper Andrews who puts a nice swing on the ball that just lands on the green. Andrews starts off with a par and finishes with a score of 39.

Andrew Maul for Central also starts his day with a par and in a crosstown classic you want to get off to a good start.

4th Hole

To the 4th hole and here is Maul again absolutely ripping that to the green with a little backspin on it. After a rough time against Neuqua Valley, Maul decreases his score by four strokes with a 39 on the day.

Up next is Central’s Matt Sims who puts some hang time on that shot. He waits for the landing and there it is landing close to the hole. His attempt finishes with a par.

7th Hole

Hole number seven and North’s Ryan Rehm puts some air on that chip shot that lands on the Green and gets by the hole. Rehm pars from there finishing with the second best Huskie score with a 43.

Harvey Wang’s got one birdie and make it two as he sinks this putt. His performance leads him one under on the day with a 35

8th Hole

North’s best score comes from Jackson Ciganek who misses the birdie but hits par on the next attempt. Ciganek finishes with a 42 on the day.

9th Hole

To the final hole and here is Central’s Matt Sims having himself a day. He doesn’t just end his day with a par but he and four other Redhawks score under 40 and take the cross-town win 152-169.

