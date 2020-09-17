Boys Golf Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 9.15.20

Metea Valley Boys Golf hosts Naperville North at Orchard Valley after tying a program record for lowest team round in a win against Wheaton Warrenville South.

Orchard Valley hosting the Metea Valley Mustangs and the Naperville North Huskies. Windy conditions will make the hilly course even more difficult than usual for this DVC matchup.

Metea Valley Boys Golf on the Fourth Hole

Let’s pick up play on the fourth hole with Metea’s Aman Shah, who shot three under in a win against Wheaton-Warrenville South the day before. He’s pars the hole.

North’s Ethan Kilgore from a near identical spot, picks up a nice piece of carpet there and also finds the dance floor.

Still on the fourth… technically. I say that because Eli Oakes is actually on the conjoined first green… and just take a look at how far this has to go…. AND IT ALMOST GOES IN! Even he has to laugh at the absurd putt!

Of course, in his foursome, Jackson Ciganek from Naperville North one-ups him and drops in the birdie putt – his second of the day.

Sixth Hole

To the sixth, and Kilgore on the tee box – he’s launching towards the par 3 green… and may have overdone it with the back spin… comes right off the front lip. Still pars the hole.

Metea’s Kyle Bucher, in the next group, also lets it fly and puts it pin high to the right… and how about the subsequent birdie attempt? Yep – sinks it!

Metea’s Johnny Kearns also looking to hear some chirping on the sixth… puts it in nearly the same spot as Bucher… and the result… also the same. Part of round of 38.

Ninth Hole

Final hole now, Arjun Vyas from just off the green – nice chip – finishes it for par.

Metea, a day after tying the school record with a 145, produces a 152 and wins by three over Naperville North

