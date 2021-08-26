Boys Golf Naperville Central vs Neuqua Valley 08.23.21

Naperville Central Boys Golf takes on Neuqua Valley at the Bolingbrook country club in a nail biter as the Redhawks squeak out the win against Neuqua. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Let’s swing away for a DVC matchup at the Bolingbrook country club. Naperville Central Boys Golf comes in after a close win over Waubonsie Valley taking on last season’s DVC champions the Neuqua Valley Wildcats.

1st Hole

To hole number one with Naperville Central’s Harvey Wang attempting a long birdie that just misses the hole. However he just pars it in from there starting his day off right.

His teammate Ben Anderson gets a nice swing and the ball lands right on the green but just goes wide of the hole. He also starts off his day with a par.

Let’s go to Neuqua’s Mason Dentzman who smokes that ball and lands just wide of the hole. The Wildcat misses a birdie chance but he does par it in on the next attempt.

Lots of golfers finding success on the first hole. This time it’s Neuqua’s Richie Mattia hitting one to the green. He finishes with a score of 38 on the day. That’s a tie for second.

4th Hole

To the 4th hole and here is Dentzman again and again he crushes that ball landing it to the green. Another birdie opportunity is missed but it’s still possible later on.

7th Hole

To hole number seven and let’s not forget about Alec Cross. He rips this ball all the way to the green and that results in a par later on finishing his day with a score of 38.

Here is Central’s Wang again putting the Hawks on his back leading the Red and White with a score of 36 after a nice performance around on the course.

9th Hole

To hole number 9 and can Dentzman get a birdie? Yes he does and he knows it right away. Nicely done by the Wildcat as he leads the team with a score of 36.

More Redhawks are making noise this time it’s Brady Schultz putting this ball on the Green and finishing with a 41.

Ben Anderson who gets a big chip to Green capping off his big day with a 38.

Those scores were clutch as the Hawks just fly by Neuqua Valley by a score of 150-152.

