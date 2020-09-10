Boys Golf Naperville Central vs. Naperville North 09.08.20

On a cold and windy day at Springbrook Golf Course we get a Cross-town matchup as Jack Busch, Harvey Wang, Brian Izzo and Naperville Central comes in with a 2-1 DVC record taking on Naperville North, who is looking for a win against its longtime rival.

It’s a shotgun start thanks to the rain as North’s Jackson Ciganek gets a nice to the green on the par three 4th hole. He would miss the birdie but sinks the par finishing his day with a score of 45.

His teammate Logan Hoag also with a nice drive to the dance floor as the ball just lands on the left side of your screen and he would go on to par from there. He leads the Huskies with a low score of 41.

Central’s Jack Busch is in an early pickle but he would go on to save par thanks to a nice chip. We’ll see more from him later on.

His Redhawk teammate Harvey Wang also in for a big day. He sinks a short par after a nice drive to the green.

Wang also having success on the 7th hole with a nice drive. He finishes with a score of 38 on the day.

Ethan Kilgore on 7 with one of his best drives as he puts his shot around 15 feet away. He two putts from there for par and a round of 45.

Jack Busch is in another tough situation but gets another great chip that somehow doesn’t fall into the cup. Spoiler alert he does not miss the par tap in.

On the 9th hole Central is also getting help from Brian Izzo with a par putt. He finishes his day with a score of 41.

Central putts up some solid scores despite the tough conditions. Jack Busch ends his day on a high note leading the Redhawks in a first place tie with Harvey Wang thanks to a score of 38. Redhawks take down the Huskies 158-177.

