Boys Golf Naperville Central vs. Metea Valley 9.23.20

Metea Valley Boys Golf tees off in one of their final regular season matchups at Orchard Valley. They welcome the Naperville Central Redhawks as both teams gear up for conference play beginning next week.

Metea Valley Boys Golf

Aman Shah finds himself in trouble early but makes a great chip out of the sand. Shah taps in for par from there.

Teammate Arjun Vyas finds success with his putter on the first hole and gives a tip of the hat. Vyas finishes with a 37 on the day.

Naperville Central

On to the fourth hole with Andrew Maul who settles the ball nicely near the flag with a chip shot. Maul closes the day with a 39.

Metea Valley’s Eli Oakes finds the green off the tee on 6, no small feat! Oakes shoots a 38.

The RedHawks low scorer finishes his day with an impressive putt. This putt gives Harvey Wong a 35 for the day.

No one could keep up with Aman Shah though. This putt gives Shah a 33 for the round and ends Metea’s day on a high note.

