Boys Golf Naperville Central IHSA Regional 10.06.20

A picture perfect day for golf as Naperbrook Golf Course hosts the Naperville Central boys golf regional. Eight teams competing but only two teams and four individuals will advance to sectionals due to this year’s COVID restrictions. Traditionally, three teams and ten individuals would be moving on.

7th Hole

We begin at the par five 7th hole as Neuqua Valley sophomore Calvin Steger has a long birdie attempt in front of him. A perfect putt from the Wildcat as NV in the hunt for another regional plaque to go with last week’s DVC title.

1st Hole

Over to the 1st hole, Waubonsie Valley freshman Salil Khanduja sinks this par putt. The young Warrior was near the top of the leaderboard all day.

4th Hole

Teammate Alex Wiley putting uphill for birdie on the 4th hole. It’s just a hair off the mark leaving a tap in for par. Waubonsie Valley right in the hunt for a top two finish.

Same hole and Metea Valley also near the front thanks to great par putts like this from freshman Kyle Bucher.

Back to the 7th hole and Naperville Central junior Andrew Maul with a long birdie putt of his own on the 7th hole. It just hangs off the edge of the cup, Maul hoping for a little help from gravity but a tap in for par will do.

Staying on seven and Redhawk senior Jack Busch with a club length par putt. His round of 78 is tied for 2nd best on the team.

Back to the par three 4th hole and Arjun Vyas drives the green for Metea Valley. He pars the hole as the Mustangs shoot a team score of 311 on the day.

Huskie in the Hunt

Naperville North’s top golfer is Leo Oberman, here he is making a par putt on the 18th hole as he leads the 6th place Huskies with a round of 78. Unfortunately just one stroke outside the top four individual line.

Warriors Battling

You may not be able to see him but that’s Kenton Esch from Waubonsie Valley behind the hill and this blind shot couldn’t go much better. Esch with a strong round of 77.

4th hole once again and Salil Khanduja who started on the back nine, just on fire all day. The freshman drives the green and goes on to win the individual medal with a -3 round of 69. He and Esch advance to sectionals as individuals after WV shoots 312 as a team to finish 4th.

18th Hole

Getting down to the final holes and Andrew Maul this time gets the long putt to fall, it’s a big one as Naperville Central pulls in front with just a few golfers left on the course. Maul with a 73 on the day.

He ties with Aman Shah from Metea Valley for the 2nd place medal. Shah makes this par putt here on the 4th hole. The Mustangs neck and neck with Central and Neuqua Valley.

Back to 18 and Ryan Coan with a huge putt of his own. He leads the Wildcats with a 77 as Neuqua pulls even with Metea Valley and two strokes behind Central.

NV’s final golfer is Alec Cross and this par save is a big one, especially since he had to get out of the sand earlier in the hole. The Wildcats end up with a 311 team score as well.

Brian Izzo from Central needs a birdie to win the regional for his team and his second shot on the par five 18th hole will go a long way to achieving that feat. A well deserved pat on the back for Izzo from coach Barry Baldwin.

Izzo can two putt for the win, but he decides to go ahead and sink the eagle to remove all drama as the Redhawks celebrate their team score of 309 and the Naperville Central regional plaque. Neuqua Valley gets the 2nd place tiebreaker over Metea thanks to Calvin Steger’s 5th place score of 79 as the Wildcats advance to sectionals as well. Aman Shah does move on for the Mustangs as an individual along with Ben Klimenko from Wheaton Warrenville South.

You can find more results of the Naperville Central boys golf regional on the IHSA page.

