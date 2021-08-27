Boys Golf Metea Valley vs Waubonsie Valley 08.25.21

Metea Valley Boys Golf takes on Waubonsie Valley at Springbrook Golf Course on senior night where the Mustangs edge out the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Bring out your golf bags and clubs. We’ve got a DVC matchup at the Springbrook Golf Course. Waubonsie Valley celebrates senior night honoring four seniors before a matchup with Metea Valley Boys Golf. The Mustangs come into this matchup off a second place finish in the Panther Scramble.

1st Hole

To the first hole and here is Mustang Aman Shah who puts a little bit of air on this shot that lands on the green. The Mustang starts things off on the right foot with a par after the long roll.

Waubonsie Senior Caiden Atwater is also in line for a par and he nails it. Not a bad way to start off senior night.

Up next is Sophomore Salil Khanduja and he can also put air on the drive. Hole 1 was a fair challenge as everyone parred right away.

4th Hole

To hole 4 and here is Arjun Vyas who blasts that ball into the air and it lands near the cup. He puts it in for par two attempts later.

Pars are nice but what about Birdies? Metea’s Kyle Bucher (Boo-ker) with a nice putt swing and the long birdie shot is good. His reaction shows you just how fired up he is.

7th Hole

To the 7th and here is the Warriors’ Atwater again. His chip shot just misses the hole but he sinks the par from there finishing with a 39 on the day.

Now it’s time for Metea’s Johnny Kerns to dig the long shot. Lots of firepower is put on that drive and it drops into the green. That sets up a long birdie attempt and he’s got it. The Mustang caps off his day with a score of 39.

9th Hole

To the 9th hole and here is Shah again hitting this ball up the hill that takes a nice roll once it hits the Green. He sinks the par to end his day one under at 35. Best score on the day.

Warriors Kenton Esch also had a big day. Here he gets his ball out of the sand and pars it in from there. He takes Waubonsie’s second best score with a 37.

The Green and Gold’s best score comes from Khanduja. He sinks the par scoring a 36 on the day.

Metea’s second best score comes from Vyas who scores a 38 after sinking this par.

Lot’s of high 30 scores on the day but it’s the Mustangs getting the better of the Warriors 150-152.

