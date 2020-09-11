Boys Golf Metea Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 9.10.20

Bring out your bags and clubs… and umbrellas… it’s time for DVC matchup at Bolingbrook Country Club. Neuqua Valley comes off a win against Geneva taking on Metea Valley who is coming of a third place finish in the Marmion invitational.

Neuqua Valley Boys Golf at Bolingbrook Country Club

First hole and Neuqua’s Alec Cross gets a nice approach to the green and sticks it within 20 feet of the cup – he converts the par.

Metea’s Aman Shah also starts his day off with a par after a missed chance for a birdie.

Pars are nice but how about a birdie as Neuqua’s Calvin Steger with the long birdie attempt and it drops. That’s how you start things off one under.

Still on hole 1 and Metea’s Johnny Kerns has a shot from the fairway and finds the edge of the green. He sinks the par finishing his day in third with a score of 43

To the 4th hole and Metea’s Arjun Vyas lands this one on the front of the green. He goes on to par, leading the Mustangs with a score of 38.

Comes Down to the Wire

To the 7th hole and Cross can still sink the par even when mother nature is not on his side. However we’re not finished yet.

On the last hole Cross is going into the wind and he still sinks the par leading the wildcats with a score of 36.

Metea also gets some help from Aman Shah and he ends his day with a birdie finishing in 2nd with a 39 but it’s the Wildcats victorious 152-164.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page