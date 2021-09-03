Boys Golf Metea Valley vs Naperville Central 09.01.2021

Metea Valley boys golf faces Naperville Central at Naperbrook where the Mustangs edge out the Redhawks. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got a DVC matchup on a windy day at Naperbrook Golf Course. It’s also a battle for first place as Metea Valley boys golf and Naperville Central both come in with undefeated DVC records.

1st Hole

We start on hole number 1. Metea’s Aman Shah is in line for a birdie and it stops and just rolls in. Even Shah can’t believe it but he does start one under.

Teammate Eli Oakes also starts off right. He gets a nice drive to the Green and finishes his day with a 38.

Up next is Patrick McGrath who is also off to a good start driving his ball to the green and scores a 37.

Let’s show some love for Ben Anderson who gets a nice drive that just hits but gets a nice roll on the green. Anderson goes on to par.

4th Hole

To hole 4 and Metea’s Arjun Vyas is in line for a long par and it is good. It may be windy out but that won’t stop him from putting it home.

7th Hole

Hole 7 and here is Shah again with a nice swing to the Green. The Mustang sinks the par and finishes with a 35.

Central’s Harvey Wang is also lined up for a par. As always he leads the way for the Hawks scoring a 38 on the day.

9th Hole

To the 9th hole and Vyas puts some touch on that swing. He finishes his day with the second best score on the day with a 36 for the Mustangs.

Central’s Matt Sims scores a 38 and finishes his day with birdie. That’s one way to cap things off.

Central’s Ben Anderson also scores in the high 30’s and finishes with a birdie, but it wasn’t easy. However, at the end of the day, it’s Metea Valley taking the 146-155 victory.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!