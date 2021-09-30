Boys Golf Metea Valley Regional 09.29.21

The boys golf Metea Valley Regional took place at Orchard Valley where Neuqua Valley takes home the team championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Metea Valley hosting the boys golf regional at Orchard Valley in Aurora. Some pretty intense competition in store for the three sectional spots up for grabs.

5th Hole

Naperville North, Bolingbrook, East Aurora and West Aurora all start on the back nine. Ryan Rehm from Naperville North with a par putt on the 5th hole. His round of 82 is just one stroke off from qualifying for sectionals.

Another Huskie Jackson Ciganek sinks this putt on 5. He leads the Huskies with a 75 and advances to sectionals as an individual. Thumbs up for that.

11th Hole

Over to the 11th hole, Mason Dentzman from Neuqua Valley with a strong putt for par. Dentzman is second on the team and top five overall with a two over 74.

Still on 11, Naperville Central’s Harvey Wang with a great approach shot that settles within 20 feet. Wang in the hunt for the individual championship.

12th Hole

On the 12th hole, Metea Valley’s Johnny Kearns hits this par putt into the cup. Kearns with a 78, tied for second best on the team.

Waubonsie Valley senior Kenton Esch is the leader at three under after the front nine. Here he makes par on 12 and finishes tied for 4th with a 74.

Wang on the 12th tee box. He puts this drive close to the pin and goes on to sink the putt for birdie. The Redhawk leads the team with a one under round of 72.

Neuqua Valley getting big shots from Alec Cross. A great birdie putt here on 12 puts Cross in the top three heading into the home stretch.

Metea Valley fighting for a top 3 spot as a team. Aman Shah makes par here and finishes with a 78, well within the sectional qualifying range.

18th Hole

Over to the 18th hole, Ben Anderson in the middle of the fairway. The Redhawk hits the middle of the green and goes on to make par. A strong round of 77 for Anderson is second best on the team.

Another Mustang Eli Oakes with a great chip from just off the green leaving a tap in. Oakes with an 82 for the black and gold.

Fellow Metea golfer Kyle Bucher drives the green on 18. He also gets an 82 for Metea and will move on to sectionals.

Central trying to hold off Metea and Waubonsie Valley. Andrew Maul helping the cause. The senior with a great bunker shot and a round of 80. The Redhawks tie for second and will advance as a team.

Usman Haqqani stepping up in a big way for the Warriors. A nice recovery shot on 18 helps to a score of 80 on the day to crack the team’s top 4.

Neuqua Valley in first place heading to the final holes. Calvin Steger with a lengthy putt that falls for par as he puts up an 80.

Metea Valley finishes in 4th place and will not advance as a team, but five individuals are going to sectionals. An impressive feat in its own right as Arjun Vyas leads the way with a 76.

Waubonsie Valley takes the other team qualifying spot as sophomore Salil Khanduja leads the way. A fantastic shot to get close to the pin and avoid the tree line. Khanduja is the regional champion for the second year in a row with a two under round of 70.

This sequence sums up the day for Neuqua Valley. Alec Cross with a long birdie putt. It hangs just off the edge and Cross can’t believe it. Well a round of 72 is still good for third place, but keep an eye on the ball…it falls into the hole after a lengthy delay! The crowd goes wild, what a way to end the round. Neuqua Valley wins the team championship. Cross with a birdie and a one under 71 to tie for second. Sectionals await in less than a week.

