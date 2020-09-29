Boys Golf DVC Championship 09.28.20

The 2020 Boys Golf DVC Championship is here at Blackberry Oaks golf course. Six teams in contention and a shotgun start. Neuqua Valley, Metea Valley and Naperville Central golfers paired together while Waubonsie Valley, Naperville North and Dekalb make up the other pairings.

8th Hole

Neuqua Valley undefeated this year in DVC dual meets with a few close calls inlcuding a one stroke win over Naperville Central. Junior Alec Cross a big reason why as he misses a birdie here on 8 by about an inch. A 77 for Cross which is tied for 2nd on the team.

16th Hole

Over to the 16th hole, Waubonsie Valley freshman Salil Khanduja taps in the short putt after missing a long birdie try. A little frustration but a very strong first DVC tournament for the Warrior as he leads the team with a 77.

12th Hole

Over to the par 3 12th hole, Naperville Central’s Brian Izzo with a lengthy putt to save par. He gets it to go en route to a round of 80, 2nd best for the Redhawks.

Back over to 8 and Arjun Vyas driving on to the par three green. The Mustang sticks it about 15 feet away and ends up with a round of 82.

4th Hole

4th hole now as Logan Hoag from Naperville North with his 2nd shot on the par three. It takes a little while to get there but the ball settles in about a foot from the pin. Hoag ends his day with a par and a score of 80.

Same hole and fellow Huskie Ethan Kilgore trying to save par with a long range putt. Always a nice way to end the day.

Neuqua Valley getting solid performances all around. Ryan Coan on 12 just absolutely sticks this tee shot a few feet from the flag. Coan finishes the birdie putt and ties for second best on the team with a 77.

18th Hole

Naperville Central’s Harvey Wang is the top Redhawk in the tournament as he makes a solid par putt on 18. A round of 78 for Wang.

Still on 18 and Mason Dentzman shows how he puts up the low score on the day for Neuqua Valley. A great putt for birdie leads to a 75 as Neuqua Valley takes the team championship for the first time since 2017.

Tying Dentzman as the individual medalist is Aman Shah from Metea Valley, also scoring an impressive +3 75. Wildcats win by 11 strokes with Waubonsie in 2nd, Naperville Central 3rd while Metea Valley and Naperville North tie for 4th.

