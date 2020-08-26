Boys Golf Benet Academy vs. Neuqua Valley 8.24.20

Wave the white flag it’s time for some boys golf at Bolingbrook Golf Club. Neuqua Valley and Benet Academy… both teams are coming off a 1-2 finish at the boys golf McGonagle Championship with the Wildcats walking away victorious.

First Hole

First hole, Benet’s Ryan Dannegger hits his ball out of the grass and puts that baby right on the green. He sinks the par from there.

His teammate, Quinn Shanley, also starts off on the right foot with a par to begin a big day for the dynamic duo.

Ryan Farago joins in on the fun, drilling a nice shot to the green. He drops in the par putt and finishes his day with a 39.

Third Hole

On hole 3 now, Neuqua’s Ryan Coan takes advantage of the short par 3 and landing it right on the dance floor. He two-putts for par.

Teammate Mason Dnetzman also sinking his par putt thanks to a nice read… both finish in the low 40’s.

Seventh Hole

To hole 7 where Red Wing’s Quinn Shanley gets a nice drive to the green. He misses the birdie put, but sink it for par. He finishes his day with the top score of 36.

Ninth Hole

On the last hole and Red Wing Ryan Danneger sinks the par putt and ends his day in second with a 39.

Neuqua’s best golfer was their number 5. Gus Herzberg chips the ball right on the green just short of the birdie.

He goes on to sink the par putt to finish his day with a team best round of 37. He caps the round with a nod to the gallery but Benet celebrates the win by a stroke, 156-157.

