Boys Golf Benet Academy vs. Metea Valley 09.21.20

It’s Senior Day for Metea Valley at Stonebridge golf course on a beautiful Monday afternoon. The Mustangs boys golf team welcomes the Benet Academy Redwings as both teams prepare for conference tournament play next week.

Starting the day off for the Redwings is Ryan Dannegger. Look at this friendly roll back towards the flag. His approach shot settles in and sets up the birdie tap in. He ends the day with a solid one over 37.

Eli Oakes with about a 12 foot par putt and he sinks it. Eli in the top four Mustangs with a round of 40.

Aman Shah was another low scorer for the Mustangs thanks to fairway shots like this. A par on the first hole and a two over round of 38 for Shah.

More efficient putting for the Mustangs comes from Aaryan Kaushik. That putt deserves a fist pump as Kaushik finishes with a 42.

Benet’s Ryan Curtiss putts from the edge of green, lots of speed rolling down hill but he gets it to lip into the cup. A sigh of relief on that tricky putt as shoots a 41.

The low score on the day is from Benet’s Ryan Treacy with a one under 35. His approach shot on the first hole sets up a easy tap in for birdie, nicely done.

The low score of the day for Metea Valley is from senior Zach White, always nice to see on senior day as he puts up a one over round of 37.

Ben Cagigal finishes his day strong with this lengthy par putt on 9, that draws cheers from the Mustings, giving Cagigal a 39 for the day.

Benet senior Quinn Shanley nearly finishes his day with a birdie on 9, it looks like it’s going to catch the edge but it just stays wide. He settles for par and a one over 37. Redwings win the very competitive match by four strokes.

