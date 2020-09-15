Boys Golf Benet Academy Quad 09.14.20

Not many big tournaments allowed in IHSA golf this year, but we do have a quad invite at Cress Creek Country Club as Marmion Academy, Naperville North, and Waubonsie Valley all meet up along with the host Redwings of Benet Academy.

Hole 2

Shotgun start format, so the number ones actually starting their rounds on the 2nd hole. Naperville North’s Ethan Kilgore starts the day off with a solid par.

Still on two and freshman Salil Khanduja continues his strong start to his high school career. This chip from the fairway is right on the money. He goes on to tap in for birdie en route to a team best round of 35.

Jack DiTrianni on the 2nd hole as well, has a 15 foot putt to save par and he gets it to go. Nicely done as DiTrianni’s round of 40 is 2nd best on the team.

Less than 100 yard out and Jackson Ciganek from Naperville North with a fantastic chip of his own. The Huskie finishes up the hole by knocking in the birdie putt. An even par 36 leads the way for North.

Same group as Ciganek is Ryan Fargaro, he can’t get the birdie to go but he does convert for par. Fargaro was around the green all day and puts up a -1 round of 35 for the Redwings.

Finishing up on the 2nd hole, Alex Wiley trying to get lengthy par putt of his own to fall, but the lefty’s putt just lips out. Wiley with a round of 42 on the day.

Hole 3

3rd hole and Marmion’s number one golfer Aaron Munson with a great drive to find the green on a very tough par 3. He leads the Cadets with his round of 40 on the afternoon.

Kenton Esch with about a 12 foot putt for par and he will happily take that, not many of those on the front 9 par 3’s. Esch with a round of 40 for WV.

Hole 6

Over to the 6th hole and Nolan Schweiger with a great putt from the fringe. Another tough par 3 as Schweiger shoots a 44.

Still on the 6th hole and Naperville North’s number five AJ Southern with a great drive off the tee to find the green. He goes on to par the hole en route to a 41 as the Huskies put up a team score of 159.

Benet’s Ryan Curtiss taps in on six and he ends his round with a 41, third best on the team as the Redwings also with team score of 159.

Standard scoring takes the top four scores from each team, the tie breaker is each team’s fifth best score. For North it’s a 44 from Evan Straka who sinks this par putt here. But Benet Academy gets a 43 thanks to this great par putt from Ryan Treacy, one of four Ryan’s golfing for the Redwings varsity today. A great match as Benet takes the quad team win. Waubonsie Valley in 3rd and Marmion 4th.

Want more prep sports highlights? Check out our Naperville Sports Weekly page.