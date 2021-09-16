Boys Golf Benet Academy Quad 09.13.2021

A beautiful Monday afternoon for golf at Cress Creek Country Club with the Benet Academy boys golf quad. The Redwings host Marmion Academy, Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North a week before the conference tournaments tee off.

2nd Hole

It’s a shotgun start and we see Waubonsie golfer Kenton Esch with a nice shot from off the fairway on the second hole. The senior finds the green and is putting for birdie.

Ryan Dannegger from Benet Academy also on the par 4 second hole. He chips it close and goes on to put up a round of 38 for the Redwings.

Waubonsie’s number one Salil Khanduja putting for par from about ten feet out. The sophomore gets it to go, part of a nine hole score of 41.

3rd Hole

The third hole is a challenging par 3 over water with sand traps on the right of the green. Naperville North golfer Ryan Rehm with a great tee shot to get onto the green. He leads the Huskies with a round of 42.

7th Hole

Over to the par 4 7th hole. Charles Davenport chipping from the rough and he gets on to the green to set up a par putt. Davenport with a 42 as the Redwings are battling for the top spot.

Waubonsie Valley senior Caiden Atwater with one of the putts of the day. This ball actually nearly pops over the hole, but it falls in for par as Atwater gets a 40 on the day.

Benet getting some more help on 7 this time from Ryan Fargaro. He taps in here as part of a round of 43.

Marmion also in the hunt for the team title. Charlie Burke with a strong putt for par as the Cadets hold the lead with a few holes to go.

One of the shots of the day belongs to Jackson Ciganek from Naperville North. The Huskie nearly holes out from over 100 yards away. The shot hits the pin and rolls off. Nicely done for Ciganek who shoots a 42 on the day.

Benet’s top golfer Jack DiTrani looking for the individual medal on the day, he gets this par putt to go and ends up with a strong score of 37.

Kenton Esch with some great iron shots to end the day. This approach from the 9th hole fairway is picture perfect. Esch leads Waubonsie Valley with a 38.

The top individual of the day is Regan (Ree-gin) Konen from Marmion Academy. He gets this well struck par putt to fall. That gives the Cadet a score of 36 as Marmion takes the team title as well. The Cadets win the Benet golf quad by just three strokes over Benet Academy with Waubonsie Valley in third place and Naperville North in fourth.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!