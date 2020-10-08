Boys Golf Benet Academy IHSA Regional 10.06.20

After defending the ESSC title last week, the Benet Academy boys golf heads to St. Andrews Country Club to host their regional final. On this Tuesday morning they were paired with Joliet Catholic Academy and Hinsdale South,

Starting off on hole five with Evan Byrd. He sinks this putt for bogey and his score of 89 leads JCA.

Benet Academy Boys Golf

Moving on to hole 12 with Ryan Curtis who gently chips onto the green and sets himself up for a tap in. Ryan finishes with an 86.

Back on hole 11, Ryan Farago nails a long putt from at least 15 ft out. Farago ends his day with a 78, good for fourth overall.

Hinsdale South

Hinsdale South’s Charlie Gneiser displays some steady putting on the 11th hole. Gneiser shoots a 77 for the day.

Staying on the 11th with another Gneiser. This time it’s Billy finding the green with his tee shot. He follows it with a successful birdie putt. The low scorer of the day shoots an impressive 71.

Benet’s Quinn Shanley shows some relief after his putt slips into the cup on 11. Shanley winds up with an 82.

At the 15th hole Jack DiTrani drains his par putt. DiTrani, like most of the RedWings, produces a very solid day with an 82.

Final Results

Benet winds up second, just a shot behind regional winner Providence Catholic

For more prep sports highlights, visit our Naperville Sports Weekly page!