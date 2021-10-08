Boys Golf 3A Glenbard West Sectional 10.04.2021

The Boys Golf 3A Glenbard West Sectional is at the Village Links of Glen Ellyn where Glenbard West takes first as a team. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The Village Links of Glen Ellyn is the sight of the 2021 Boys Golf 3A Glenbard West Sectional where the host Hilltoppers of Glenbard West look to capture their third straight sectional plaque. Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley make their team appearances while Metea Valley and Naperville North send a combined six individuals as each golfer looks to putt their way to state.

2nd Hole

To hole two as Metea’s Aman Shah makes his individual appearance getting a nice drive to the green trying to fight his way to state.

North’s lone individual Jackson Ciganek sinks a long par, but doesn’t score enough to make state as he gets an 87. He points to the camera one more time.

Noah Martin is in line for a birdie that he just misses. He finishes his day scoring an 81.

3rd Hole

Hole three and here is your top individual on the day. It’s Hinsdale Central’s Emil Reigger sinking a birdie and that helps him to a 70 on the day.

Let’s look at Glenbard West’s top scorer Grant Roscich who just comes up short of the birdie. He sinks the par and leads the Hilltoppers with a 71.

Here is Metea’s Arjun Vyas in line for a par and he is feeling good about it after previous rough outings.

11th Hole

To the 11th hole as Naperville Central’s Harvey Wang drives that ball right to the dance floor with a nice hit. Despite making the par, his golf season comes to an end after scoring an 84. The Redhawks will certainly miss their senior.

18th Hole

To hole 18 and here is Glenbard West’s second best golfer on the day John Wild. He scores a 73 after this great drive onto the green.

Waubonsie’s Salil Khanduja may be having a rough day, but he finishes strong sinking this par sending him to state as an individual after scoring a 79.

Neuqua’s Alec Cross scores an 84 on the day after a solid drive to the putting green and everyone in the blue and gold is going to state as a team.

Metea’s Aman Shah also punches his ticket to state as an individual by scoring this par and finishing with a 78.

Here’s a birdie from Arjun Vyas who sinks it with a spin and he is pumped as three Mustangs head to state as individuals. Neuqua Valley finishes third as a team with Hinsdale Central in second and Glenbard West in first, winning its third straight sectional plaque.

