Boys Golf 2A Brother Rice Sectional 10.04.2021

The Boys Golf 2A Brother Rice Sectional takes place at the Sanctuary in New Lennox where St. Ignatius wins their second straight sectional title.

Benet Academy boys golf competing in the Brother Rice 2A sectional, being played at the Sanctuary in New Lennox. The Redwings hope to ride the momentum of their regional championship win a week ago in Aurora.

15th Hole

Redwing Ryan Treacy putting for birdie from the fringe. He comes an inch away from burying the 30 footer. That leaves an easy tap in for par for the senior.

St. Ignatius won this sectional a year ago and the Crusaders look to be in good shape once again. Quinn Ross sinks this 20 foot putt for birdie. He shoots a 73 on the day.

Another St. Ignatius golfer, Liam Nelson, leads the team with a score of 70. He makes a nice attempt for birdie on 15 and gets the par.

Benet junior Ryan Dannegger went over the green on his second shot, but talk about a great recovery. The Redwing nearly holes out on this chip shot. A great par save there.

18th Hole

On the 18th hole, another Redwing senior Ryan Farago chips it close from off the green. That sets up a two putt for bogey to end the round.

Timothy Baer on the 18th nearly gets this par putt to go, just off the edge. That leaves a tap in bogey as Baer wraps up a strong career for the black and red.

Lemont in the top three and moving on to state thanks to the likes of Eddie Scott who gets this birdie to fall. He leads the team with a 73.

Benet freshman Charlie Davenport playing well in his first ever sectional. A great chip here on 18 to set up an easy tap in to end the round.

The Redwings top golfer all year has been senior Jack DiTrani. On the final hole he needs at least a par to make the state qualifying cut line. On a windy day, DiTrani makes a great effort with his second shot to find the green. Although he can’t get the birdie to fall, it’s an easy tap in for par and a 78 to secure the final individual state qualifying spot. St. Ignatius is the sectional champ once again. Wheaton Academy, led by Sam Dykema takes second place and Lemont finishes in third.

