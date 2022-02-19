Boys Diving Sectional 02.19.22

The boys diving sectional takes place at Metea Valley High School where Neuqua Valley’s Nathan Malinowski takes first place. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a chilly Saturday morning, but it’s warm by the pool for the boys diving sectionals at Metea Valley High School.

Fresh off his first place win at the DVC Championship, Neuqua Valley freshman Nathan Malinowski shows you how it’s done with this inward dive pike. He’s all smiles after that one.

Next up, we have the diver who finished in second of the DVC final in Naperville Central’s Brady Bechtel. Watch him perform his forward two somersault tuck.

Waubonsie Valley’s Aiden Dilallo gets in a rhythm with his forward one and a half somersault pike.

As we move forward, it’s Naperville North’s Gavin Rump with a smooth reverse one somersault tuck.

Neuqua’s Malinowski is back again with a back one and a half somersault pike.

We’ve got another Wildcat in Thomas Kiefer, who leaps off the diving board for a solid inward dive pike.

A determined Aiden Dilallo strolls into the fifth round for a forward one somersault one twist free.

Neuqua Valley’s Jack Riker initiates the inward somersault tuck and pulls out the gritty.

Nathan Malinowski continues to perform well. He delivers the forward two somersault tuck and goes on to win the meet with a total score of 414.45 points.

Brady Bechtel closes it out with the back one and a half somersault twist, earning second place. Just like in the DVC Meet, Malinowski and Bechtel finish one and two in the sectional.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!