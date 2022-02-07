Boys Diving DVC Championship 02.04.22

The DVC Championship boys diving meet is here at the Naperville Central pool. Only four of the six conference teams are competing with no representatives from Dekalb or Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Aiden Diallo

Here’s Waubonsie Valley diver Aiden Diallo with a forward two somersault tuck in the fourth round. You can see his coach likes it, as do the rest of the judges as that’s the best dive of the night for the Warrior.

Chase Coudreaut

Now Chase Coudreaut from Naperville Central on the board. He gets up high for this forward one and a half somersault pike. This helps the Redhawk to a third place overall finish in the meet.

Gavin Rump

Naperville North’s top diver is Gavin Rump. The Huskie also performing the forward one and a half somersault pike. Another solid performance that leads to a 5th place finish.

Thomas Kiefer

Neuqua Valley looking to score some big points in the DVC meet. Thomas Kiefer gets plenty of air on his reverse dive tuck. That helps the Wildcat get into the top 5, taking 4th place overall.

Brady Bechtel

Batting for first place is Naperville Central’s Brady Bechtel. He delivers a top score on this back one somersault straight. He is able to pull ahead of his teammate Coudreaut into second place.

Nathan Malinowski

That leaves Neuqua Valley diver Nathan Malinowski. Great form on his forward one and a half somersault pike. Always a good feeling when you rack up a couple 8’s from the judges. Malinowski is your 2022 DVC boys diving champion, ahead of the two Redhawk divers in second and third. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!