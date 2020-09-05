Boys Cross Country Waubonsie Valley Triangular 09.04.20

The first boys cross country meet of the year taking place at Waubonsie Valley for Neuqua Valley, Naperville Central, and the host Warriors in a triangular.

Getting started we have from left to right Waubonsie in yellow and green, Neuqua in blue and gold. Then Naperville Central in the all red.

First Mile

Coming around one of the first corners is Neuqua’s Nicolas Dovalovsky taking control of the first place spot, following him is Centrals Arthur Graham, and shortly after Graham is a pack of runners that include Aidan Oster from Waubonsie Valley, Nicholas Keeling from NC and a pack of Wildcats including Vasant Fong, Noah Schalliol, Stephen Smilie and Aidan Stone.

2nd Mile

At the 2 mile marker we have Dovalovsky from Neuqua with a commanding lead. In second place we have Central’s Arthur Graham who is then followed by a pack that is led by Waubonsie’s Aidan Oster and his Warrior teammates Angel Solis and Ethan Marshall.

Starting the race in first and finishing the race in first is Nicolas Dovalovsky with a time of 15:18. In second place behind him is Central’s Arthur Graham with a time of 15:31 and Redhawk teammate Nicholas Keeling. The Wildcats start the season off with a triangular victory.

You can find the full results of the meet HERE.

