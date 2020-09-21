Boys Cross Country Waubonsie Valley Triangular 09.18.20

A cool but sunny day for boys cross country at Waubonsie Valley as the Warriors host DeKalb and Naperville Central for the third DVC triangular of the season.

Starting the race from right to left we have the Redhawks of Naperville Central in Red, in the middle the Barbs of DeKalb and on the far right the Warriors of Waubonsie in green.

Coming around one of the first corners we have a pack of Redhawks and Warriors that include Zach Benziger, Ethan Marshall, Angel Solis, Andres Perez, Jacob Tukker, and Joey Sweeney. Central has Kyle Rose, Paul Villasenor, Philip Marrero, Samuel Barnard, Payton Etzel and Luke Flessner amongst that group.

At the 2 mile marker out in front is DeKalb’s Riley Newport and Waubonsie’s Zach Benziger. Followed by 5 Warriors including Ethan Marshall, Angel Solis, Andres Perez, Jacob Tukker, and Joey Sweeney. After them is a group of Redhawks containing Kyle Rose, Paul Villasenor, Philip Marrero, Samuel Barnard, and Payton Etzel.

Finishing the race in first with a time of 15:57 is DeKalb’s Riley Newport who has run well this season. About 5 seconds later in 2nd place is WVs Zach Benziger. Finishing 3rd is Waubonsie’s Ethan Marshall. In 4th is WV’s Angel Solis, and in 5th is WV’s Andres Perez. The best runner for Central on the night was Kyle Rose with a time of 16:53 finishing 8th.

Waubonsie Valley takes the victory in the meet with 6 out of the top 10 runners.

Full results of the Cross Country meet at Waubonsie Valley can be found HERE.

