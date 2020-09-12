Boys Cross Country Waubonsie Valley Triangular 09.12.20

A rainy Saturday morning at Waubonsie Valley as the Mustangs of Metea Valley and the Huskies of Naperville North travel across town for their 2nd Triangular meet of the season.

Starting the race we have Waubonsie on the left, Metea in the middle, and on the far side of your screen we have Naperville North.

Mile 1

Coming around one of the first corners is Naperville North’s Chase Burrell and Waubonsie’s Aiden Oster out in front early. Followed by a pack that consists of Julian Head, Tommy Paltzer, and Gabe Ryan from Naperville North and Mamadu Diallo from Metea Valley. Also Zach Benziger and Ethan Marshall from Waubonsie Valley.

Then a 2nd pack of Nick Williams, Colin Corcoran and Peter Harrison from North and Angel Solis, Jacob Tukker, Andres Perez and Joey Sweeney from Waubonsie. Along with Vishnu Krishnan, Bilal Abrar and Benjamin Lamsma from Metea.

Mile 2

At the 2 mile marker out in front is NN’s Chase Burrell followed by his teammate Julian Head who are closely followed by WVs Aiden Oster and NNs Tommy Paltzer. Gabe Ryan and Ethan Marshall just behind them.

Rainy Finish Line

Starting the race out in front and finishing the race in first is Chase Burrell who finish’s with a time of 15:54. Finishing 2nd is Julian Head with a time of 16:05 and Paltzer in third. Followed by Warriors Aiden Oster and Zach Benziger and then Ryan and Marshall. Diallo is the top Mustang by finishing 12th. Huskies take the team win in a rainy, competitive meet.

Full meet results can be found HERE.

