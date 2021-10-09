Boys Cross Country Twilight Invite 10.06.21

The Boys Cross Country Twilight Invite takes place at Naperville North High School where Hinsdale Central secures the state championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We have the annual Boys Cross Country Twilight Invite where all of our area schools are in attendance including host Naperville North and Neuqua Valley.

Race Start

We begin the race on a wet and muddy night and the Wildcats start off neck and neck with the rest of the pack.

1st Mile

Later in mile one, Drew Rogers of Herscher leads the giant pack and closely behind him is Naperville North’s Gabe Ryan. Neuqua’s Ryan Palmer and Noah Schalliol are in the mix as well.

Rogers still in front with Hinsdale Central’s Daniel Watcke trailing in third. Charlie Mclawhorn from Lyons Township is on his tail with Palmer and Schalliol still keeping pace. Ryan is sticking with it between the two Wildcats.

2nd Mile

Towards the end of mile two, Rogers builds up a solid lead in first place.

The runners following him are Tim Neumann from Downers Grove South, followed by Mclawhorn who is just ahead of Watcke. Minooka’s Zachary Balzer works his way into the pack.

Finish Line

Drew Rogers cruises to the finish line in first place with a time of 14:48.1.

Watcke finishes in second exactly 10 seconds behind Rogers and Mclawhorn in third. Gabe Ryan from North ends up in sixth place at 15:06.

Schalliol finishes in 13th place as Neuqua places 5th as a team. Hinsdale Central is the team champion over Lyons Township and Downers Grove North.

