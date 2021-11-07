Boys Cross Country State Meet 11.06.2021

The Boys Cross Country State Meet is at Detweiller Park where Sandburg secures the state championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Detweiller Park in Peoria is the location for the 2021 boys cross country state meet.

Race Start

Runners from our schools include Gabe Ryan from Naperville North, Nicolas Keeling from Naperville Central, Ethan Marshall and Jacob Tukker from Waubonsie Valley, and the entire Neuqua Valley cross country team.

Half Mile

At the half-mile mark in the race, we have a group of runners that includes Riley Newport from DeKalb, Luke Wiley from Warren, Parker Nold from Oswego East, Ryan from North, along with Nick Rohlwing, Noah Schalliol, and Ryan Palmer from the Wildcats.

Mile Two

Coming up to the two-mile mark, out in front is Micah Wilson from St. Charles East followed by Nick Falk from New Trier and a pack of runners that includes Roy Llewellyn from Downers Grove North as well as Camyn Viger from Plainfield South.

Finish Line

Wilson ends the race in first place, second is Falk, and in third is Riley Newport. Finishing in 22nd is Gabe Ryan and in 30th is Nicholas Keeling for the Redhawks. Sandburg wins first place as a team, second place is Hinsdale Central and finishing third is Downers Grove North. Neuqua Valley finishes 10th overall.

