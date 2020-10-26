Boys Cross Country St. Francis 2A Regional 10.24.20

Benet Academy travels to Cantigny Park for the St. Francis boys cross country regional championship. The teams split into two heats of races, with the top 5 team scores advance to the sectional meet at Lincoln Park on Saturday. The top five individuals advance as well.

Heat One

The gun goes off and a group of St. Francis runners quickly move to front of the pack.

At the end of one mile that’s Daniel O’Connell of St. Francis with Redwing runners Emmett Tulley and Jack Robinson on his tail. Fenwick’s Lee O’Bryan also tagging along just a little ways back.

Nearing the final loop of the race, O’Bryan has jumped in front. Still, Tulley and Robinson keeping close distance.

Final stretch of the race and Emmett Tulley pulls away from the field and finishes in first in the heat at 17:11. That’s good for 9th place overall. Robinson finishes 10 seconds later for 10th place.

Heat Two

Early on in the second race of the day we have Niklas Anderson from Benet, Julian Watson from Hinsdale South and Luke Orwig from St. Francis leading the way up the hill. Other Benet runners like Dominic Ullmer and freshman Ryan Amidei along with Sam King from St. Francis and Caleb Walter from Glenbard South.

After 2 miles, Julian Watson has taken command of the lead but Anderson trails close behind.

Watson windmills his way home and finishes with an even 16:00 and 1st place overall. Anderson comes in just 8 seconds later.

Here, Grayden Rill from Fenwick crosses the finish line for 5th overall and Benet’s Dominic Ullmer passes Sam King for 6th in the final moments. Ryan Amidei takes 8th as Benet comes away with the regional plaque and will compete the sectional meet on Saturday. St. Francis, Fenwick, Glenbard South and Hinsdale South also moving on.

