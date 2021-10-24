Boys Cross Country Oswego East Regional 10.23.21

We are at Oswego East for the boys cross country 3A regional meet. All 6 of our local schools are attending along with Oswego, Oswego East, Batavia, West Aurora and East Aurora.

1st Mile

At the 1st mile marker out in front is Parker Nold from Oswego East followed by a pack of runners that includes Gabe Ryan from Naperville North, Ethan Forsell from Oswego, Nicholas Keeling from Naperville Central, Ryan Palmer from Neuqua, Jacob Tukker, Ethan Marshall, and Angel Solis from Waubonsie Valley. And also Dominic Ulmer from Benet Acadmey.

2nd Mile

2nd Mile Way out in front of the pack at the 2nd mile is Parker Nold and a little bit behind him is a pack that is lead by Gabe Ryan and Ethan Forsell. Trailing them is Noah Schalliol from Neuqua, Forsell, Keeling and a couple of Warriors including Tukker, Marshall, and Solis.

Finish

Finishing the race way out in front is Parker Nold who sets the course record with a time of 14:47. Coming in 10 seconds later is Gabe Ryan followed by Ethan Forsell. Leading a pack into the finishing line is Noah Schalliol who finishes in 4th. Behind him is Quintin Lowe from Batavia, Balin Doud from Oswego and Sean Heetland from West Aurora and they are followed by Keeling, Tukker, and Marshall. Oswego comes out on top in the Oswego East boys cross country regional with 51 points followed by Waubonsie in 2nd and Neuqua Valley in 3rd.

Check out the full list of winners and sectional qualifiers HERE!