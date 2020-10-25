Boys Cross Country Oswego East 3A Regional 10.24.20

A beautiful day for boys cross country as Oswego East hosts one of the 3A regional meets. Three heats of races with the first heat made up of each team’s top two runners, then the threes and fours in heat two and heat three ending the day with the fifth, sixth and seventh runners.

Heat One

Plenty of great runners in the first heat, led by Nicolas Dovalovsky from Neuqua Valley and Arthur Graham from Naperville Central. Naperville North also one of the favorites with Julian Head and Gabe Ryan always near the front. Aiden Oster and Zach Benziger from Waubonsie Valley are more than capable as well.

At the first mile, Dovalovsky pulling out in front ahead of teammate Aiden Stone and Arthur Graham and Brandon Kamp from Naperville Central. Oswego runners Balin Dowd and Ethan Forcell right there with Oswego East, represented by Alex Das and Nick Henz.

Dovalovsky beginning to pull away near the second mile with Graham a little bit back. Julian Head, Aidan Stone and Gabe Ryan right behind them. Jackson McClellan from Moline also right near the top seven.

In the end it’s Dovalovsky continuing his outstanding season, crossing the line first with a time of 15:02. Arthur Graham in second at 15:09. Julian Head in third, Aidan Stone 4th and Brandon Kamp in 5th. Oster and Benziger both in the top 15 for the Warriors.

Heat Two

Over to the second heat of the afternoon. Neuqua Valley sitting in first place after the first heat followed by Naperville Central, Naperville North and the Oswegos. The top five teams will make the sectional meet in Chicago next week as will the top five individuals not on one of those five teams.

Naperville North represented by Chase Burrell and Tommy Paltzer in this heat while Waubonsie Valley needs some good times from Ethan Marshall and Angle Solis to crack the top five.

Chase Burrell ends up winning the heat by a wide margin with a time of 15:34, the 7th best time of the day. Nicholas Keeling from Naperville Central is second in the heat followed by Noah Scholliol from Neuqua Valley and Angel Solis. Austin Burke from Neuqua just holds off Tommy Paltzer from Naperville North.

Heat Three

Onto the third heat as it’s a race between Neuqua Valley and Naperville North for the regional championship. Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central battling for third and Oswego comfortably in the 5th place spot.

At the first mile, Oswego near the front with Vasant Fong, Stephen Smilie, and Jacob Rohlwing from Neuqua Valley. Nick Williams from Naperville North also there with Jacob Tukker, Joey Sweeney and Andres Perez from Waubonsie Valley and Luke Noren from Naperville Central.

Jacob Tukker from Waubonsie Valley with a fantastic finish, helping the Warriors edge Naperville Central by one point for third place. He holds off Nick Williams, who ends up in the top 20. The Huskies hold off Neuqua Valley and win the regional by a single point. A great race all around as the season comes to a close next Saturday on Halloween.

Full race results for the regional meet can be found HERE.

