Boys Cross Country Neuqua Valley Triangular 09.18.20

Neuqua Valley Boys Cross Country hosts their first meet after last week’s was cancelled due to rain.

The Wildcats welcome Metea Valley and Naperville North. The Huskies have already won two DuPage Valley Conference tri-meets.

The race begins with a mix of Huskies and Wildcats leading the way. About a mile into the meet Neuqua Valley’s Nicolas Dovalovsky and Naperville North’s Tommy Paltzer have created a bit of separation. It does not last long though as Dovalovsky pulls away from Paltzer and the rest of the field.

Neuqua’s Aidan Stone holds off some Naperville North runners Julian Head, Tommy Paltzer, Chase Burrell and Gabe Ryan. Austin Burke and Noah Schalliol also in the hunt for NV.

In the end Dovalovsky crosses the finish line 22 seconds ahead of teammate, Aidan Stone. Tommy Paltzer was the Huskies’ top runner finishing in 3rd. Mamadu Diallo comes in 12th for Metea Valley as he just holds off Nick Rohlwing at the finish.

Neuqua Valley boys cross country comes away with the win as Stephen Smilie and Vasant Fong also make the top 12 for the Wildcats. Vishnu Krishnan is the 2nd place Metea Valley finisher as the Mustangs got PR’s from every runner despite a 3rd place finish.

You can find the full results from the Neuqua Valley Boys Cross Country Triangular HERE.

