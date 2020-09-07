Boys Cross Country Naperville North Triangular 09.04.20

The first meet of the 2020 DVC season begins at the Naperville North Triangular where Dekalb,, Metea Valley and the Huskies gather for a smaller than usual event. On a course normally reserved for the twilight invitational, this time Naperville North hosts the event with sun still shining.

The race kicks off with a group of Huskies leading the charge after the sound of the starting gun.

A few minutes later, we see Tommy Paltzer and Chase Burrell leading the way for North. Keeping close behind them is Dekalb’s Riley Newport. Just trailing the leaders is Metea Valley’s Vishnu Krishnan and Benjamin Lamsma and Naperville North’s, Nick Williams, Colin Corcoran, and Gabe Ryan.

Julian Head hits the line first on this day finishing the race at 15:48, teammate Chase Burrell finished just 2 seconds behind. Followed by Tommy Paltzer and Riley Newport from Dekalb.

Closing out the race strong was for Metea is Mamadu Diallo as he passes Colin Corcoran for the seventh spot at the last moment. The Huskies place 5 runners in the top 6 and runs away with the Naperville North Triangular. Dekalb and Metea Valley tie for 2nd but the Barbs get the edge thanks to Newport’s 4th place finish.

Luke Zhang and Peter Harrison also with good times for the Huskies while Bilal Abrar and Jordan Vargas round out the top five Mustangs.

Race results can be found HERE.

