Boys Cross Country Hornet-Red Devil Invite 09.04.21

The Hornet-Red Devil cross country invite is in Hinsdale as several prep schools competed where Hinsdale Central takes first place in the event.

A great day for racing in Hinsdale as the annual Hornet-Red Devil cross country invite returns for the 2021 season. Neuqua Valley, Naperville North, Naperville Central and Metea Valley all a part of a very competitive field.

Race Start

Collin Dwyer from the Latin School of Chicago leads just out of the starting line and we see Owen Foster from Naperville Central in 2nd place at the start, although it’s obviously still anyone’s race.

Mile One

Oswego East runners Alexander Das and Parker Nold, Nate Wehner from Highland Park, and Hinsdale Central’s Daniel Watcke lead the way as we approach the first mile. Ryan Palmer and Charlie Rook from Neuqua Valley in the hunt as well.

Later in mile one James Gruber from Hinsdale Central, Naperville Central’s Owen Foster, and Naperville North’s Colin Corcoran make a move. Gabe Ryan, Peter Harrison, Alex Sherrow and Addisu Wolski from North also keeping pace with Naperville Central’s Payton Etzel. Oswego East runners Jacob Lanzara and Carter Pankiewicz in there as well,

Mile Two

Later in mile 2 we see the leaders. Oswego East’s Alexander Das, Palatine’s Mason Krieg, and Hinsdale Central’s Daniel Watcke.

Shortly behind leaders in mile is Huskie runner Gabe Ryan and Mt. Prospect’s TJ Garland. Noah Schalliol from Neuqua just behind them in the top ten.

Finish Line

Daniel Watcke crosses the line in first place at 15:00. 2nd place goes to Parker Nold, who holds off teammate Alexander Das. Mason Krieg from Palatine and Michael Atkins from Wheaton South take 4th and 5th. Gabe Ryan finishes in 6th place. Neuqua Valley with a third place team finish thanks to a 7th place finish from Schalliol.

The full race results can be found HERE.