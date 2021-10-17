Boys Cross Country DVC Meet 10.16.2021

The Boys Cross Country DVC Meet takes place at Waubonsie Valley High School as the host Warriors claim their first conference title since 2004. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Waubonsie Valley is the host of the 2021 Boys Cross Country DVC Meet on a beautiful Saturday morning in Aurora. All six conference teams are in attendance including five of our area schools that are in search of top times with regionals next week.

Race Start

The gun goes off. Let’s got racing boys and just like any start, it’s a pack of runners to begin the race.

1st Mile

On mile one, North’s Gabe Ryan just edges out Central’s Nicholas Keeling and Neuqua’s Noah Schalliol, Ryan Palmer and Zac Close. Waubonsie Valley’s Angel Solis and Ethan Marshall are hanging around the pack of Hawks, Dawgs, and Wildcats.

However, it’s Dekalb’s Riley Newport taking command since the start of the race and now he is all alone in first place. Trailing behind is, you guessed it, Ryan, Keeling and Schalliol in a fight for second. Warriors Solis and Marshall are playing catch-up behind some Wildcats.

2nd Mile

Running around the two-mile mark and Newport sees nothing but open grass as he looks to finish in that top spot.

Finish Line

Coming to the end and it’s Newport as your race winner with a time of 15 minutes and 15 seconds. North’s Gabe Ryan comes in second with Waubonsie’s Angel Solis and Ethan Marshall finishing in third and fourth. Neuqua’s Schalliol finishes in fifth. Two Warriors in Andres Perez and Jacob Tukker finish in ninth and 10th. That’s pivotal as five Warriors finish in the top 15 and that helps WV capture its first conference title since 2004, with this being their first since joining the DVC in 2015.

