Boys Cross Country Benet Academy 5-Team Meet 9.28.20

With conference in a couple weeks, the Benet boys cross country team heads to Schiller Park for a 5 team meet. The ESCC split their teams to form 2 5-team races on Monday and Tuesday.

Boys Cross Country

The gun is off and a group of Notre Dame runners sneak out in front of the pack… Benet situated on the outskirts to start the race.

After one mile, Notre Dame’s Brady Verdon is leading with a few teammates right behind him, and Joliet Catholic’s Owen O’Connor is hot on their heels.

At the end of the second mile, you can see the contingency Redwing runners a little ways back, including Sage Osborne and Drew Donovan. Even Jack Derbis sneaks into the shot at the end.

Finish Line

Last time around and Verdon is all alone and pushing hard to the end. He takes the top spot with O’Connor finishing second. Benet has all 5 varsity runners place in the top 50 to take the victory.

