Boys Cross Country Aurora City Invite 08.28.21

The Aurora City Boys Cross Country Invite is at Waubonsie Valley High School where Waubonsie comes out on top with West Aurora and Metea Valley finishing after them.

A hot and muggy morning at Waubonsie Valley High School for the Aurora City Boys Cross Country Invite. The races were actually moved up by a half hour to avoid the rising temperatures.

The host Warrors and Metea Valley competing as always along with West Aurora, Marmion, Aurora Central Catholic, Illinois Math and Science Academy and East Aurora.

Half Mile

Out of the starting blocks it’s Benjamin Lamsma from Metea Valley who jumps out to the early lead along with Matthew Torres from IMSA. Haricharan Musunuri and Alex Trimeloni also near the front for the Mustangs early on.

Just a little farther back is a big pack of runners from Waubonsie, West Aurora and Marmion.

One Mile

About a mile in, Torres has taken a small lead ahead of Lamsma and Waubonsie Valley senior runners Aidan Oster, Ethan Marshall, Jacob Tukker, Andres Perez Delgadillo, and Angel Solis.

Kyle Sullivan and Aryan Sharpe just a little bit behind for the green and gold.

Finish Line

At the finish line Angel Solis crosses the line just ahead of Ethan Marshall for the win. Sean Heetland from West Aurora in 3rd followed by Oster and Tukker. Torres finishes 6th, Perez Delgadillo in 7th and Chris Miserendino in 9th for WV. Lamsma leads Metea in 8th place. Waubonsie Valley starts the year with a great team win ahead of West Aurora in 2nd and Metea Valley in third.

Full race results can be found HERE.