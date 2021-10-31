Boys Cross Country 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional 10.30.2021

Hinsdale Central hosting what may be the toughest boys cross country 3A sectionals in the state at Katherine Legge Park. A muddy course leads to sock changes after warmups. Naperville Central, Waubonsie Valley, Naperville North, Neuqua Valley and Benet Academy all qualified as teams out of the regional. The Redwings hoping their young core of Aiden Hulett, Ryan

Amidei, Charlie Phelan and Finn Richards can combine with veterans like Grant Ross, Sean Kingston and Dominic Ullmer as the team moves from 2A to 3A this season.

Race Start

The usual giant mass of runners takes off, everyone doing their best to keep their footing on a cool and comfortable morning.

Quarter Mile

After the first quarter mile there is a lot of yellow from Sandburg. Daniel Watcke from Hinsdale Central, Roy Llewellyn from Downers North near the front. Everyone else still well within striking distance.

Two Miles

Past the mile mark at this point. Llewellyn and Tunney in front with Watcke, Parker Nold from Oswego East and other Sandburg runners like Brock Rice, Grant Giblin and Sean Marquardt off to great starts.

Gabe Ryan from Naperville North is our top local individual at this point followed by a Waubonsie pack of Ethan Marshall, Jacob Tukker, and Angel Solis. Then Neuqua runners Noah Schalliol, Ryan Palmer, Zac Close and Nick Rohlwing. Also Naperville Central runners Nicolas Keeling and Owen Foster. Aidan Hulett from Benet there with Peter Harrison and Harrison Boelke from Naperville North. Aiden Oster from Waubonsie back from injury this week alongside Andres Perez, Ryan Amidei and Dominic Ulmer from Benet.

Two and a Half Miles

The final half mile has Schalliol and Ryan battling to stay in the top 20 alongside Tukker and Marshall from WV and Central’s Keeling. Keeling, Tukker, Marshall and Ryan are all heading to state as individuals.

Race Finish

A big smile on the face of Daniel Watcke as he wins the sectional with a time of 15:10. Tim Neumann from Downers Grove South in second place, Roy Llewellyn in third. Sandburg is the team champion, Downers Grove North in second and Hinsdale Central in third. Oswego, Lyons, Downers South also qualify for state, as does Neuqua Valley who snags the final team qualifying spot. Detweiler Park in Peoria awaits next Saturday!

Full results of the Hinsdale Central sectional can be found HERE!