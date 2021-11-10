Boys Bowling Naperville North vs Oswego East 11.09.2021

The Bowl Dawgs are in the house at Parkside Lanes for our first bowling highlight of seasons 15. Naperville North and Oswego East get set to face off in a non-conference matchup after both teams competed in the Baker Kickoff Classic. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Game 1

Let’s start off with North’s Freshman Max Alexandrov giving his ball a nice roll on the lane. The attempt does just enough for the strike despite the last pin taking its time to fall. The Huskie bowls a 461 on the night.

North’s Jake Gunther eyes all the pins for his go around and lets the ball roll down the alley. All the pins collapse resulting in a strike for the Huskie and a 225 game 1 score.

His twin brother Josh is also in for the striking fun. After knocking down the pins he finishes the first game behind his brother with the second best North score of 190.

Game 2

Next game and here is Oswego East’s Ethan Potts lining up for the Spare. His attempt puts a nice curve to it getting the 2 pin spare for the Wolf. Here is the Wolves second best Bowler on the game Collin Bryant. He gets the strike and finishes his night with a score of 617. Back to the Huskie side as North’s Holden Randall looks to help out his team. This attempt right here does the trick. Randall bowls the 3rd best North score with a 481.

Game 3

To the third game and OE’s Nick Panozzo gets in on the scoring party. This two-pin spare helps him bowl his way to a 515. To the third game and here is North’s top two scorers with Jake and Josh Gunther. Bowling the best score on the night is Josh with 662 pins and he deserves to take a seat. His brother Jake brings in the second best of the match with a 543 after the strike. However it’s Oswego East bringing out the fireworks in this one. The top score on the round goes to Ethan Potts bowling a 677. That performance helps Oswego East take the matchup over Naperville North.

