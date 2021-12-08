Boys Bowling Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 12.07.21

Naperville Central boys bowling face Naperville North at Lisle Lanes where the Redhawks sweep the Huskies on the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The second boys bowling crosstown classic of the season is here at Lisle Lanes with the Bowl Dawgs of Naperville North looking to avenge their early season defeat to Naperville Central.

Game One

The Redhawks get a great start from Andrew Marrero, who rolls a 181 in the opening game.

The top Huskie bowler on the day is Josh Gunther. He starts with a 206 in game two, the best on the team, to go along with his team high 531 series.

Ethan Rupp doing work in game one for Naperville Central. The junior picking up a strike here and a 191 first game.

Another Gunther starting strong, Jake Gunther, with a 184 opening game for Naperville North looking to keep pace.

Freshman Aidan Lee continues his successful entry into high school bowling. The young Redhawk gets a hambone in his first four frames and starts with an impressive 246.

Game Two

In the second game we go on a run of impressive spare pickups. Here is North bowler Max Alexandrov, who gets the final four pins here despite the split. A 168 second game for the Huskie.

A tough shot here for Central senior Matt Reedy and he delivers as the 4 pin takes out the 7 and the 10 to save the spare. That gets the Redhawks fired up.

Another Central freshman, Tommy Kradenpoth also picks up a tricky spare here in the second game. He rolls a 212 in game three and a 575 overall series.

Game Three

Onto the third game and North’s David Thompson steps up to the line. He gets a strike here, denying himself the opportunity for a cool spare pickup.

The third Redhawk freshman making a name for himself on varsity is Nate Taverna. His day gets better and better as it goes along rolling a 177, 197 and a 204.

Another Huskie with a strong performance is Owen Perdew. His overall series of 506 is second best on the team.

Aidan Lee is the top bowler of the afternoon with a 632 series, with a pair of games over 200.

Naperville Central picks up the victory to sweep the Huskies on the season. Matt Reedy with a strike as part of a 233 final game and a 563 series to help secure the win.

