Boys Bowling Naperville North vs Naperville Central 11.23.2021

Naperville Central boys bowling faces their rival Naperville North at Fox Bowl where the Redhawks emerge victorious. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Bowling balls are out for a crosstown showdown at Fox Bowl. Naperville Central boys bowling comes in after taking down Glenbard North while the Huskies took care of the Redhawks in their last matchup back in February.

Game One

Central’s Nate Taverna gets things rolling in the first game as his two-pin spare gets a nice curve and a 207 score in the first go-around.

Teammate Ethan Rupp is also off to a hot start. He whips this ball down the lane and he’s able to knock all the pins down for the strike. He finishes with the third best score with a 570.

Here is North’s Josh Gunther getting a nice roll on his attempt. That results in a strike and a leading 162 game one score for the Huskie.

Game Two

To the second game with Central’s Tommy Kradenpoth continuing his strong start to the season. A strike gives him 243 in game two that is second best on the game for his team.

North gets help from Owen Perdew and that’s a strike for the Huskie. He bowls the second best overall score with a 503 for the blue and orange.

Here is Jake Gunther on to bowl. This three-pin spare helps roll his way to a 496 score on the series, the second best for North.

However, every attempt from Central played a pivotal part on the match. Aiden Lee bowls himself a strike and gets the fourth best score at 554.

The second game ends with Nate Taverna bowling a spare as he knocks down the last pin.

Game Three

This time in the third game, he puts them all down with a strike. Taverna scores a 647, which is the top score on the night.

The top North bowler is Josh Gunther. He bowls a strike and finishes with a 571.

Let’s finish with Kradenpoth from Central. He strikes from here and finishes with a 608 that results in the second best score for the Redhawks as they take care of the Huskies in all three games.

