Boys Bowling Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 02.23.21

Naperville North Boys Bowling travels to Lisle Lanes to take on crosstown rival Naperville Central, which is always a fun match up. Check out the highlight, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Friendly rivalry renewed on the lanes in Lisle – where Naperville Central plays host to Naperville North. These two programs have always had fireworks in their head to head show downs.

2nd Game

Let’s start on the Redhawks side – where Andrew Marrero is looking to get NC off on the right foot in game two – his strike does just that.

However, North’s Josh Gunther is on a tear opening up his second game and here he goes aiming for a fifth straight strike… and he gets it. That catapults him to a 237 game.

Teammate Tanner Child following suit, using the right hook to cross pockets and pick up all ten. That deserves a fist pump

And to complete the trifecta, Leo Oberman connects for a strike as well, North with a 997 second game as a team.

As for Central – Alex Leakeas, the freshman, putting in work to keep his team in it – he secures a 10th frame turkey, but Central trails by 200 pins going into the final game.

3rd Game

So can the Redhawks come back? Matthew Reedy certainly thinks so.. here’s an early strike.

And then how about Ethan Rupp – he’s willing his team back into the match – Rupp with three strikes and a couple of spares in his first 5 frames.

But, North simply rolling the ball a little better on this day – Jake Gunther picks up the nifty spare, winding up with a 557…

Naperville North Boys Bowling Wins

Which is topped by brother Josh – and his 598 series. North wins the crosstown showdown… 2752 to 2403.