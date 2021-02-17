Boys Bowling Naperville North vs. Naperville Central 02.16.21

The boys bowling season is back and ready to party at Lisle Lanes, its the second of four matchups between Naperville North and Naperville Central this season. The Huskies were victorious in the first meeting a week ago.

Game One

Naperville Central with an entirely new look varsity roster after graduating eight seniors from last year’s sectional qualifying team. Peter Kocour is one of the new varisty bowlers, the sophomore with a team high 188 in game one.

Naperville North a much more veteran group heading into this year, Quinn deBolt is just one of six returning varsity team members as he gets the strike here.

Back for another year as well is Leo Oberman who catches fire at the end of game one with four consecutive strikes. The hambone leads to a game of 197.

Huskies off to a great start, Tanner Child one of the the top scores on the day. He rolls a 505 series as North takes an early lead.

Central junior Andrew Marrero with a strike late in the first game. After being so senior heavy a year ago, all six Redhawk bowlers in the match were sophomores or juniors.

Game Two

On to the second game and another returning Huskie rolling well as Tomas Gilvydis puts up a 160 in his second game.

Naperville Central with an incredible run of spare pickups in game number two. A 6,7,10 split and John Borghoff gets it done. Elbow bumps all round for the red and white.

Just a few minutes later and Matthew Reedy also picks up a 6,7,10 split with a friendly bounce. Two of the tougher spares just minutes apart! Even the North coaches are impressed.

Huskies still doing work of their own, Owen Perdew and Nate Kordzinski both back for North and combining for a 475 series.

Sophomore Ethan Rupp with the best series of the day for Naperville Central. He rolls a 489 thanks to a pair of games over 160.

The top game of the day goes to North bowler Josh Gunther who was absolutely feeling it in game number two. Completely in rhythm, he puts up an impressive score of 245.

Cole Holvey with a great second game as well for Naperville Central. The junior with a game of 180 and a 447 series.

Game Three

In the third game Josh Gunther puts the finishing touches on a Naperville North bowling victory. He has the high series with a 570 as the Huskies move to 2-0 in the 2021 crosstown series.

