Boys Bowling Naperville North vs. Hinsdale South 03.10.21

Naperville North Boys Bowling attempts to go through its regular season with an undefeated record but runs into Hinsdale South on the road.

Naperville North looking to keep their undefeated season alive as they take on Hinsdale South. The last matchup between these two ended in a 111 pin Huskie victory.

Close Match

Starting off the night we have North’s Josh Gunther hugging the right gutter on his way to the pocket, producing the strike. Next up we have another huskie as NNs Nate Kordzinski with a power curve for the strike. Another Huskie here as NNs Leo Oberman uses both hands and hits a strike. He finishes the night with a series score of 531.

Moving on over to Hinsdale South’s Bradley Reinhart who also gets a strike. He finishes the night with a series score of 447.

Back over to the Huskies as we revisit Nate Kordzinski who gets his 4th strike in a row. He finishes the night with a series score of 603.

Next up is Jacob Jones from Hinsdale South who gets the strike. He finishes the night with a series score of 567.

First up in the 2nd game for the huskies we have Tanner Child. He squares up the center pin and can’t believe he got all 10 to fall. 500 series on the night. Hunting for a turkey to start the 2nd game is NNs Josh Gunther. And wouldn’t you know it – he’s got himself a bird.

Next up is Hinsdale Souths top bowler in Zakhari Williams who gets the strike and an overall series of 575.

Naperville North Boys Bowling Wins

Our best bowler on the night is Gunther who gets another strike and he ends with a series score of 651. Our last bowler of the night is North’s Quinn deBolt picking up a strike… North moves to 9-0 on the season as they take down Hinsdale South

