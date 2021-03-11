Boys Bowling Naperville Central vs. Hinsdale Central 03.10.21

Naperville Central boys bowling heads a few miles down Ogden Avenue to Suburbanite Bowl in Westmont as the Redhawks wrap up the 2021 season against Hinsdale Central.

Game One

Sophomore Peter Kocour gets the Naperville Central team rolling with a game one strike and a flex for good measure.

Hinsdale Central off to a strong start behind Anthony Lynch who rolls a strike here and a 211 opening game.

Another red hot Red Devil is Matthew Lue. He gets the strike as Hinsdale Central boys bowling wins game number one.

Game Two

Second game and Redhawk junior Andrew Marrero gets this strike to fall en route to his top game with a 160.

Cole Halvey with three games at 150 or above for a solid 460 series as he gets this game two strike.

Game Three

After Hinsdale takes the second game as well, Naperville Central junior Matthew Reedy turns things up in game three. He rolls a 189 thanks to three straight strikes in the 10th frame to end the day.

Hinsdale Central sophomore Brian Williams is the top bowler of the day. Six straight strikes to start game three as he rolls a 236 game and a 598 series.

Naperville Central’s top bowler is also a sophomore as Ethan Rupp caps off his outstanding season with a team best 552 series.

It’s a young Redhawk roster, the lone varsity senior is David Horace who gets the start and ends his career on a high note. In the tenth frame of the final game, he gets this tough split conversion spare, earning one final ball. And then he caps off his Central career with a strike. A great match to end a great season for both teams but Hinsdale Central hangs on for the win.

