Boys Bowling IC Catholic vs Naperville Central 01.12.22

Naperville Central boys bowling matches up with IC Catholic on senior night where the Redhawks take down the Knights.

Naperville Central boys bowling hosting senior night at Lisle Lanes as the Redhawks honor eight senior bowlers before a matchup with IC Catholic. Both teams bowling in their last regular season contest with regionals around the corner.

Game One

It’s a senior heavy lineup for the Hawks. Matthew Reedy gets things started as he bowls a strike after an aggressive roll.

Up next is senior Nick Santiago. He sets up and gets a nice roll down the lane for the strike saving his best for last.

Game Two

In the second game, the Knights look to get it going. Jake Gunther bowls a spare and that’s the top IC score on the match with a 659.

Next up is Central’s Andrew Marrero. He’s able to knock down the lone pin to secure the spare. Fist bumps all around for the Redhawk.

Michael Madden converts on this spare, which helps him bowl a 443 on the match, the fourth best for the red and white.

That top score comes from Santiago. In his last ever bowling match, he bowls a 590. What a way to go out.

Game Three

IC still has some fight as we enter the third game. Gavin Rickert bowls a 407 that ends up as the third best score for the Knights.

His teammate Nick Alaimo puts up the fourth best score on the day, but caps it off with a strike.

However, it was Central’s night. Reedy bowls a strike and gets the second best score with a 585.

Andrew Marrero ends the match with a spare. All the seniors played a big role for the Hawks as they take down IC Catholic. Up next is regionals.

