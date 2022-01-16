Boys Bowling Hinsdale South Regional 01.15.22

The boys bowling regionals is back taking place at Hinsdale South where Glenbard East wins the championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The boys bowling regionals are back for the first time in two years. Hinsdale South hosting Naperville Central and Naperville North along with eight other teams. The top four will move on to the sectional round next Saturday.

Naperville North

Into the afternoon session, Naperville North in the 4th place spot after the first two games. Josh Gunther cuts off his trademark mullet before the post season. But his strength is in his game, not his hair, a 228 in game 2 and a 198 in game 4 for Gunther.

Another Huskie rolling well is Holden Randall. He gets a strike and has three games over 190 on the day and finishes in the top 30.

Now it’s Jake Gunther’s turn. Just a few days after setting the program practice record with a 299 game. His best game today is his final one with a 221.

The top team after the first three games is Lake Park, with Lyons Township, Glenbard East, and Naperville Central hot on their heels.

The Huskies drop out of the top four as we enter game five. But freshman Max Alexandrov does what he can to keep the Huskies close. He has the best individual finish for the Huskies, taking 26th place overall.

Clayton Stallings with a solid day as well. His best game is a 212 in game two, thumbs up for this strike as Naperville North finishes in 8th place as a team.

Naperville Central

The Redhawks with a big game four as they approach the top of the leaderboard. Freshman Aidan Lee with a strike to help the cause.

Another Central freshman, Tommy Kradenpoth, coming up with some big strikes. His six game score of 1203 is the 11th best on the day as the Redhawks move into first place.

Rounding out the red and white freshman trio is Nate Taverna. He has the 13th best score on the day, including a 233 in game four in his post season debut.

Glenbard East with a strong game five as the team gains ground and passes Lake Park and Central to take the lead entering the final ten frames.

The lone Redhawk senior Matt Reedy with a very consistent performance. He rolls a turkey in the final game to keep his team in the hunt for the regional plaque.

Junior Ethan Rupp also competing in his first ever regional, but he is not shaken by the big stage. He leads the team with a 1263 score over six games, the third best finish of any bowler.

But Glenbard East just too much in the final two games, as they hold off the Redhawks to win the team championship. Naperville Central holds off Lake Park to finish in second by just 16 pins. Lake Park and Lyons Township take the final two sectional qualifying spots. Jacob Gunther from IC Catholic is the regional individual champion.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!