Boys Bowling Hinsdale Central vs. Naperville Central 11.10.21

Naperville Central boys bowling takes on Hinsdale Central at Lisle Lanes where the Redhawks win in impressive fashion.

Lisle Lanes welcomes the return of Naperville Central boys bowling. The Redhawks welcome the Red Devils of Hinsdale Central to start the dual meet season. This Naperville Central squad is a intriguing mix of first year and veteran talent.

Game One

One of the talented freshman for the Redhawks is Tommy Kradenpoth who gets a strike here in game one. A brilliant opening game of 225 for Tommy.

Hinsdale Central keeping pace as Jacob Lue gets a strike to fall. His best game is a 193 in game three, leading to an overall series of 510.

Another NC freshman with Nate Taverna rolling a strike. He leads the Redhawks in game one with a 226.

Game Two

The Red Devils start strong in game two as Anthony Lynch rolls this ball to a strike and a 174 game.

The third Naperville Central freshman on varsity is Aidan Lee. He struggles a bit in game one, but catches fire in games two and three. A 233 and 227 leads to a 593 series, second best on the day.

Redhawk senior Andrew Marrero shows off his skill in picking up the spare as Naperville Central leads after the first two games.

Hinsdale Central bowler Brian Williams is red hot in the second game as he rolls six strikes in a row. A 201 second game and a 525 series for Williams.

Game Three

Fellow Red Devil Luke Speziale with a strike to start the third game. He leads his team with a 606 series, thumbs up for that one.

Naperville Central senior captain Matthew Reedy is solid as usual. A strike here as part of a 206 in game three is the highlight of his day.

Junior captain Ethan Rupp picking up where he left off a year ago with another great performance. A series of 584 is good for third on the Redhawks.

Naperville Central wins the meet with an impressive performance, none better than Nate Taverna. A fantastic series of 665 leads all bowlers as the Redhawks start the Dual season with a victory.

