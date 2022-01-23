Boys Bowling Glenbard East Sectional 01.22.22

The Glenbard East sectional takes place in Glendale Heights where St. Patrick secures the team sectional championship. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

The final step before the state bowling meet begins is here at the Glenbard East sectional in Glendale Heights. Naperville Central advances as a team for the third straight season against tough competition like Evanston, St. Patrick’s and the Glenbard East-Glenbard South Co-Op.

Game One

Naperville Central gets a great start from its lead-off bowler freshman Nate Taverna. He rolls a 258 opening game and leads the team with a six-game series just under 1200.

Game Five

The lone Redhawk senior starter Matt Reedy does not want to make this his final competition. He is fired up for this strike and gets a 230 in game five.

Lane Tech is one of the other teams battling for the six available state qualifying spots. Lane ends the day in fifth place and will be making the trip to O’Fallon.

Another Central freshman Aidan Lee with a great fifth game. A 212 is his score as the Redhawks hope to claw into the top ten.

Central’s top bowler in the regional was Ethan Rupp. He continues his strong junior season and rolls a 234 in game five.

Evanston in the hunt for the team sectional championship. The Wildcats are also heading downstate after a 4th place finish.

Another Redhawk freshman Tommy Kradenpoth bowling beyond his years. He rolls seven consecutive strikes to end his fourth game, good for a 256.

Stealing the show is St. Patrick who dominates the competition by over 250 pins. Senior Jacob Perry wins the individual title as well with a score of 1507! Glenbard East ends up in second, Lyons Township in third. Reavis takes the final team spot in sixth place. Naperville Central ends the year in 13th.

