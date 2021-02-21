Boys Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 02.19.21

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball travels to take on the Neuqua Valley Wildcats in a rivalry game that is decided in lopsided fashion, presented by BMO Harris Bank.

Basketballs are out and ready to go for a War of 204 matchup. Neuqua Valley comes in with a 4-1 record taking on Waubonsie Valley — who is looking to bounce back from a loss to Dekalb.

Big First Half

The Warriors are rocking the black uniforms and I’d say it’s bringing some good luck as Adri Malushi (Audrey) passes the ball to Carter Langendorf and he gets the 3 pointer to fall — 8-2 Warriors.

Waubonsie with the ball again and here is Justin Starks passing to Ben Schwieger who drives in the paint and gets the shot to fall plus the foul. Free throw good… 18-3 Warriors.

Here comes the Warriors again and it’s Malushi who is open in the corner and gets the 3-ball to fall Warriors up 23-3.

2nd quarter and Neuqua is trying to get going. Here is Zack Davis in the paint who gets the tough shot to fall with a friendly bounce — 26-7 Green and Yellow.

Waubonsie isn’t taking their foot off the gas pedal as Starks drives in and gets the shot to go plus the foul. Free throw good… 37-7 Warriors. They take a 40-11 lead into halftime.

Third quarter and Neuqua starts on a positive note as Connor Davis is open and gets the NBA range 3 to fall Warriors are still up big 40-14.

Waubonsie Valley Boys Basketball Slam Dunks

Now time for some fun as John Poulikidas tries to save the pass only to find Malushi who passes it to Ishiah Smith and Houston we have liftoff as Smith scores 2 of his 11 3rd quarter points with the jam.

Don’t worry we didn’t forget Ben Schwieger as Langendorf finds him in the paint and Schwieger safely throws it down with two hands 52-21 Waubonsie.

You want another dunk here you go with Waubonsie’s Tyler Helbing on the breakaway and he gets it to go. Waubonsie cruises in this War of 204 matchup winning it 70-28.

