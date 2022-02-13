Boys Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs Neuqua Valley 02.11.22

Neuqua Valley boys basketball faces Waubonsie Valley in the War of 204 where the Wildcats take down the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

With the postseason just around the corner for boys basketball, we have one last War of 204 as Neuqua Valley faces Waubonsie Valley. The last matchup ended in a Warrior victory.

First Quarter

Early in this one, the Wildcats pass around the perimeter until the ball finds Jayden Dean who swishes the three pointer.

Jackson Langendorf goes behind the back and drives to the rim through the Neuqua defense to lay it in.

Next possession for the Wildcats, Luke Kinkade gets the ball in the corner and he nails the triple.

Neuqua still has it and it’s Dean’s turn from deep from a similar spot in the corner. They lead 9-4.

Time winding down in the first quarter as Eric Chtilianov fires the triple and hits it. 16-9 Wildcats going into the second.

Second Quarter

Nick Lendino shows some patience in the paint as he takes the pass and pump fakes to get his defender in the air for the easy layup.

A couple of possessions later and Neuqua shows off its passing once again until the ball finds Erikas Gurskas who sinks the triple. They’re up by 10.

Third Quarter

Third quarter, the Warriors are looking to string some points together as Shoi Rathi puts up the three and knocks it down.

Tyler Helbing is wide open in the corner and he adds another trey to the scoreboard.

It’s turning into a three-point shootout as Kurt Lomuntad joins in on the action. Neuqua up 39-25 with 30 seconds left in the third.

Fourth Quarter

Sticking with the three-point barrage in the fourth as Gurskas tacks on three more. He finishes the night with 12 points.

Waubonsie not going down without a fight as Jacob Razo pulls up and drills the three. They’re still down 10 with time running out.

However, Jayden Dean finishes off the game and buries another trey. The senior finishes with a game-high 15 points and helps Neuqua take down Waubonsie by a score of 57-48.

