Boys Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs. Naperville North 03.12.21

It’s senior night at Naperville North as Huskies boys basketball looks to end the year with a victory over DVC rivals Waubonsie Valley. North victorious over Metea Valley the night before while WV took the previous matchup between these two teams.

1st Quarter

Opening up the scoring for North off of a take away is Liam Kim. 2-0 Huskies after the first minute.

Getting the ball down low and firing in the three pointer is Waubonsie senior Ben Schwieger 5-2 WV.

Picking the ball up is Isaiah Smith who gets off and running by knocking down his first three of the night. 8-4 Warriors lead.

Liam Kim with a pass in to the corner where Zeke Williams shoots in a triple of his own. North now down just one, 8-7.

2nd Quarter

Driving in hard to the net and with the nifty little layup is Isaiah Smith 16-13 Warriors midway through the second quarter.

Picking the ball up at the top of the key is Justin Starks who buries the three. Warriors end a 7-0 Huskie run and trail 20-19.

Zeke Williams with the block and dribbling down for the eurostep and the layup is North freshman Luke Williams. Nice play as the Huskies go up 27-23 heading into halftime.

3rd Quarter

Stealing the pass and dribbling down court for the lay up is Zeke Williams. Great defense from the junior once again as North with the biggest lead of the night, 31-24.

WV on the break as a nice behind the back pass from Ben Schwieger finds the hot hands of Isaiah Smith who fires in another three pointer. Warriors down one.

Speaking of Smith here is a long pass from Schwieger who finds the senior for the two handed slam. WV still down two, 36-34 late in the 3rd.

Faking the shot and dribbling the ball to the hoop for two is the big North senior Grant Johnson. Going into the 4th, North is up 1, 38-37.

4th Quarter

Getting the pass from Schwieger and shooting for three again is Isaiah Smith. Waubonsie retakes the lead early in the fourth.

Getting the ball on the wing and firing off the quick shot is North senior Peter Krebs for the 3. North trailing by four with just under a minute left in the game. 52-48.

Huskies go for the steal, but finishing off the game with the layup is Carter Langendorf. Ben Schwieger with the assist. Waubonsie Valley boys basketball goes on to earn the tough road win as the Warriors take this one 56-50.

