Boys Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville North 02.15.22

Waubonsie Valley boys basketball goes up against Naperville North in the last regular season game where the Warriors topple the Huskies.

The Naperville North Huskies hosted the Waubonsie Valley Warriors for their final game of the boys basketball DVC regular season.

First Quarter

The Huskies come in riding a 3-game win streak after taking out IC Catholic Prep most recently.

The Warriors, look to find a win after back-to-back losses, and stay above .500.

Early on, Waubonsie had the long ball falling. Here’s the senior Tyler Helbing knocking down the corner three in the first.

The Williams brothers had their hands all over this game for North, this time its Zeke Williams finishing through contact to get his team on the board.

The first quarter belonged to the Warriors; Tyler Threat hits his first of two threes in the period here on the catch and shoot.

Second Quarter

North relied on their senior Zeke Williams a ton to keep them in this game. The hesitation move here frees him up for this beauty of a floater.

Jackson Langendorf clearly has his post technician badge unlocked as the nice footwork clears him for a smooth layup.

North tried to make a bit of a run at the end of the half. Cole Arl cashes on this three and crashes to the ground. The half would end in favor of the Warriors 30-16.

Third Quarter

It was in the third that the Huskies climbed all the way back and turned a 14-point deficit into what became a two-point lead.

Here’s the play of the game. Luke Williams picks off the crosscourt pass, goes coast to coast and jams in transition. If that’s not enough, the very next play, Luke bangs the wing three to give the Huskies their first lead.

Fourth Quarter

In the fourth, the Warriors wouldn’t fade. Look at the athleticism here as Helbing beats his defender baseline and contorts his body to avoid contact and convert the acrobatic layup.

Tyler Threat led all scorers with 14 points and he comes up clutch down the stretch by collecting his fourth three pointer.

But Luke Williams was locked in and answered with this shot from the 779 area code. He sinks it to retake the lead for the Huskies.

The game devolved into a foul fest in the final minute, but after a missed free throw by Waubonsie, North has a chance to tie with under 15 seconds to play and Zeke Williams just can’t find the rim. The Warriors topple the Huskies, 55-52.

